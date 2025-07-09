Trump, Brazil’s Lula clash over politically charged coup trial

US-Brazil relations slid into crisis Monday after President Donald Trump criticized the high-profile coup trial of his right-wing ally, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump accused Brazilian authorities of carrying out a "WITCH HUNT" against the 70-year-old firebrand, warning they should "LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE."

His comments drew a quick and sharp rebuke. Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set diplomatic niceties aside and hit back at Trump's "interference," adding that "no one is above the law."

Bolsonaro is facing trial, accused of leading a "criminal organization" that plotted a coup to keep him in power after his 2022 election loss. He faces up to 40 years in prison if found guilty. According to prosecutors, the alleged coup plot failed due to a lack of support from the military high command.

The case carries echoes of Trump's prosecution over the January 6, 2021, attacks, when his supporters overran the US Congress to try to reverse his election loss.

Trump pleaded not guilty, and the case was abandoned when he was reelected president -- giving him immunity from prosecution.

Bolsonaro has similarly protested his innocence, while trying to rally supporters with a series of protests that have further polarized Brazilian politics.

The cases have drawn the Trump and Bolsonaro families together, with the Brazilian ex-leader's sons lobbying hard to have a Supreme Court judge hit with US sanctions and for Trump to weigh in.

That effort now appears to have succeeded, with unclear repercussions for ties between the largest economies in North and South America.