Trump assassination attempt

Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:10 AM
A bloodied but defiant Donald Trump, the Republican US presidential candidate, is being taken off the stage by secret service agents after being shot in the ear by an assailant at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photo: AFP
1:00pm ET
Rally grounds at Butler Farm Show grounds opens to Trump supporters, more than four hours before Trump was scheduled to speak. Fans immediately begin pouring in.
