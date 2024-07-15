World
Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:10 AM

World

Trump assassination attempt

How it unfolded
Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:10 AM
A bloodied but defiant Donald Trump, the Republican US presidential candidate, is being taken off the stage by secret service agents after being shot in the ear by an assailant at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Photo: AFP

 

1:00pm ET Rally grounds at Butler Farm Show grounds opens to Trump supporters, more than four hours before Trump was scheduled to speak. Fans immediately begin pouring in.

 

4:11pm ET Former GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell makes opening remarks by attacking the Biden administration, to cheers from onlookers.

 

6:15pm ET Trump takes to the stage and is shot moments after he begins speaking, with gunshots ringing out as he says the words: “Take a look at what happened.”

 

 

