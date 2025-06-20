Trump admin tightens social media vetting

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest Israeli strikes on Iran and Gaza, as well as any potential US involvement in the conflict, during a ‘No War on Iran’ demonstration outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday ordered the resumption of student visa appointments but will significantly tighten its social media vetting in a bid to identify any applicants who may be hostile towards the United States, according to an internal State Department cable.

US consular officers are now required to conduct a "comprehensive and thorough vetting" of all student and exchange visitor applicants to identify those who "bear hostile attitudes toward our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles," said the cable. On May 27, US administration ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants.