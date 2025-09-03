Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Following days of speculation about his health from users on social media, President Trump made his first public appearance in a week to announce the moving of Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump accused the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia late Tuesday of conspiring against the United States as they gathered in Beijing for a massive military parade.

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at the parade marking 80 years since World War II ended, Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing Xi: "give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

