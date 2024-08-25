Thunberg joins protest at Norway gas plant

Protesters including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and members of Extinction Rebellion on Saturday tried to blockade of a gas and oil processing plant in southwest Norway.

In a post to social media, Extinction Rebellion Norway said eight kayaks and three motorboats had entered a security zone outside the Karsto processing plant to "prevent the normal operation of tankers."

Activists, including Thunberg, also gathered on land to block the facility's gates.