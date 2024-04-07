Thunberg detained at Dutch protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by Dutch police yesterday after she and a group of marchers blocked a main road in The Hague to protest against fossil fuel subsidies.

Thunberg and other protesters of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group were seen sitting in a waiting bus, while police were continuing to make arrests, an AFP correspondent said.

Thunberg earlier joined several hundred protesters as they walked from the Dutch city centre to a field next to the A12 arterial highway leading out of the city.

Activists said that despite majority backing by the Dutch parliament as well as broad popular support to slash fossil fuel subsidies, "the plans will not be implemented before 2030, or even 2035".

The protes was part of a plan to pressure the Dutch government ahead of another planned debate about fossil subsidies in June.