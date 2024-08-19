World
AFP, Beirut
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:50 AM

World
LEBANON BLAST

Three UN peacekeepers injured

AFP, Beirut
Mon Aug 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Three United Nations peacekeepers suffered light injuries yesterday, the UN said, after a blast near their vehicle close to Lebanon's southern border, where Hezbollah and Israel have traded near-daily fire.

"Earlier today, three peacekeepers on patrol were lightly injured when an explosion occurred near their clearly marked UN vehicle in the vicinity of Yarine, in south Lebanon," the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

"All peacekeepers in the patrol returned safely to their base. We are looking into the incident," it added.

Earlier yesterday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency had reported that "Israeli enemy warplanes" struck the village of Dhayra, about one kilometre (0.6 miles) from Yarine, "resulting in injuries".

