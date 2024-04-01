Three UN observers, translator hurt in blast

Three United Nations observers and a translator were hurt on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in south Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of blast.

The UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, as well as unarmed technical observers known as UNTSO, are stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, known as the Blue Line.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has been trading fire with the Israeli military across the Blue Line since October.

UNIFIL said in a statement that the targeting of peacekeepers is "unacceptable" and that the wounded staff had been evacuated for treatment.

Two security sources had earlier told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike outside the border town of Rmeish.