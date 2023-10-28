Three migrants killed in shooting near Serbia-Hungary border

Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting between migrants near Serbia's border with Hungary yesterday, state-run television RTS reported.

The shooting happened at an abandoned farm complex near the border village of Horgos, a place where migrants trying to enter European Union member Hungary will often camp, RTS said.

Police forces were sent to the area, but did not immediately issue a statement over yesterday's incident.

The region has seen a series of clashes between smuggling gangs and migrants in recent months, sometimes deadly.