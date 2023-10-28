World
AFP, Belgrade
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

Three migrants killed in shooting near Serbia-Hungary border

AFP, Belgrade
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM

Three people were killed and another wounded in a shooting between migrants near Serbia's border with Hungary yesterday, state-run television RTS reported.

The shooting happened at an abandoned farm complex near the border village of Horgos, a place where migrants trying to enter European Union member Hungary will often camp, RTS said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police forces were sent to the area, but did not immediately issue a statement over yesterday's incident.

The region has seen a series of clashes between smuggling gangs and migrants in recent months, sometimes deadly.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে