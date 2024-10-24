Thousands of N Korea troops in Russia: US

Thousands of North Korean soldiers are in Russia for training, but their ultimate mission is unclear, a senior US official said yesterday, confirming warnings from South Korea.

Seoul's spy agency has said Pyongyang deployed troops to aid its Russian ally, which is locked in a grinding war against Ukraine, and that the number of these forces has now doubled to 3,000.

"We know that thousands of DPRK troops are in Russia to be trained. We don't know what their mission will be or if they'll go on to fight in Ukraine," the senior US official said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's formal name.

"Russia is suffering extraordinary casualties on the battlefield every day. If Russia needs to turn to DPRK for manpower, that's a sign of desperation -- not strength -- on the part of the Kremlin," the official said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had earlier provided the first confirmation from a US official of a North Korean deployment to Russia, but likewise said it was not known why the troops are there.

"What exactly they're doing? Left to be seen," he told journalists, according to a Washington Post video of his remarks, adding: "If they're co-belligerents, their intention is to participate in this war on Russia's behalf, that is a very, very serious issue."

NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah meanwhile said that "allies have confirmed evidence of a DPRK troop deployment to Russia," without identifying the countries.

"If these troops are destined to fight in Ukraine, it would mark a significant escalation in North Korea's support for Russia's illegal war and yet another sign of Russia's significant losses on the front lines," Dakhlallah said in a statement.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul and Washington claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been sending weapons for use in the conflict.

Seoul's spy agency said last week that North Korea had deployed an initial contingent of 1,500 special forces soldiers to Russia's Vladivostok, and told lawmakers on Wednesday that more troops were sent.

South Korean lawmaker Park Sun-won said after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service that 1,500 more troops from the rival North had gone to Russia, taking the total deployment to 3,000.

"The planned deployment of about 10,000 troops from North Korea to Russia is expected to have occurred by December," said Park, who sits on the national assembly intelligence committee.

North Korea has previously denied deploying forces to Russia, while Moscow has not confirmed it, but has defended its military cooperation with Pyongyang.