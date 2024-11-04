The US polls by numbers

Here are key moments as candidates Trump and Harris edge towards Election Day tomorrow.

TRUMP THE FELON

"Trump Guilty," is splashed across the world's front pages. On May 30 the Republican becomes the first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes -- 34 counts to be exact.

The ordeal pulls him from the campaign trail, but huge media attention ensures he keeps the spotlight -- even if it is on his criminality. Nothing in US law prevents Trump from running for the White House after the guilty verdict.

ASSASSINATION BID

A sun-baked Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 provides the election campaign's most shocking moment yet. Popping sounds ring out, Trump touches his ear, sees blood, and drops to the stage floor. Within seconds Trump is helped back to his feet. Trump's base is galvanized.

BIDEN SAYS 'BYE'

At 1:46 pm on Sunday, July 21, Biden announces in a tweet that he will not seek reelection. Kamala Harris, the first female, Black and Asian-American to serve as US vice president, gains Biden's endorsement to replace him in the campaign.