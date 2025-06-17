The real reason Israel attacked Iran

As the Israeli-Iranian confrontation enters its fourth day, casualties on both sides are mounting. At least 220 people have been killed in Iran and at least 24 in Israel. Despite the deadly response from Iran, Israeli officials have continued to insist that attacks on various Iranian nuclear and military facilities were necessary.

A number of justifications have been broadcast to the Israeli public, but none explains the true reasons why the Israeli government decided to carry out the unilateral, unprovoked assault.

The Israeli government claims that the strike was a "preventive" one, meant to address an immediate, inevitable threat on Iran's part to construct a nuclear bomb. There appears to be no evidence for this claim.

Additionally, Israel has suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report released on June 12 that condemned Iran for material violations of its Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) commitments until the early 2000s constitutes such an emergency. But even the IAEA seems to reject that claim.

The nature of the campaign as it unfolds also seems to indicate that Israel never meant to wipe out Iranian nuclear activities, reports Al Jazeera online.

A third suggestion is that Israel has its heart set on jumpstarting "regime change" in Tehran. Even if that were the case, presuming that all the Iranians are waiting for is an Israeli strike to move against the regime demonstrates a profound lack of understanding with regard to the forces driving Iranian politics.

While many Iranians undoubtedly oppose the Islamic Republic, Iranians of all political persuasions are consistently "patriotic", committed to supporting Iranian sovereignty and independence from any attempts by external elements to impose their agendas on their country.

The "security" is what has motivated Israel's actions from Gaza to Yemen to Lebanon and Syria, and now in Iran. Such a "security regime" must expand continuously, of course. It can never stop. By striking Iran, Netanyahu has gone for broke, staking a claim for complete and absolute impunity for Israel as well as for himself, in The Hague as well as in domestic courts.

Will this be Netanyahu's salvation? Will the Israeli public forgive him for his abject failures at home and horrid transgressions in Gaza? When observing the current sense of jubilation in public Israeli discourse, this may very well be the case.

The long lines stretching from every open store, hardware to food, demonstrate that Israelis have entered blank survival mode. A docile citizenry may be good for Netanyahu, but it portends ill for any attempt to build and defend a robust Israeli society.