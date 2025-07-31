Thai, Cambodia trade allegations of truce breaking

Thailand and Cambodia yesterday exchanged allegations of breaching a ceasefire deal which has largely halted the open combat that engulfed their frontier.

The nations agreed a truce starting Tuesday after five days of clashes killed at least 43 on both sides, as a long-standing dispute over contested border temples boiled over into fighting on their 800-kilometre boundary.

But Thailand's foreign ministry said its troops in Sisaket province "came under attack by small arms fire and grenade assaults launched by Cambodian forces" in an offensive which continued until Wednesday morning.

"This represents a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement," said a foreign ministry statement.

Thai government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab also reported overnight clashes.