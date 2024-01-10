World
AFP, Bangkok
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 11:59 PM

Most Viewed

World

Thai cabinet endorses clean air bill

AFP, Bangkok
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 11:59 PM

Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the kingdom's poor air quality yesterday, clearing the way for parliament to start debating the draft legislation.

The country registers dire air pollution levels every year, with Bangkok and the northern city of Chiang Mai ranked among the most polluted cities in the world on some days last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust fumes and smoke from stubble burning by farmers from December to April send air quality plummeting annually.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জনগণের ভোটে নয়, কারচুপির ভোটে পরাজিত হয়েছি: ইনু
|রাজনীতি

জনগণের ভোটে নয়, কারচুপির ভোটে পরাজিত হয়েছি: ইনু

‘কেন্দ্রের দুএকজন নেতা সরাসরি নৌকার বিরুদ্ধে কাজ করেছেন।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিদেশে আছে, মারা গেছে—তাদের ভোটও দেওয়া হয়েছে: মমতাজ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification