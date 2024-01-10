Thai cabinet endorses clean air bill
Thailand's cabinet endorsed a bill aimed at tackling the kingdom's poor air quality yesterday, clearing the way for parliament to start debating the draft legislation.
The country registers dire air pollution levels every year, with Bangkok and the northern city of Chiang Mai ranked among the most polluted cities in the world on some days last year.
Industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust fumes and smoke from stubble burning by farmers from December to April send air quality plummeting annually.
