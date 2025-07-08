Texas floods toll nears 90

27 missing girls from youth camp confirmed dead

A volunteer looks for missing people, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend, in Hunt, Texas. The photo was taken on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Rescuers in Texas yesterday searched for bodies swept away by flash floods that killed almost 90 people, including 27 girls and counsellors at a summer camp that was destroyed by torrents of water.

The United States was shocked at the disaster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and forecasters warned of more flooding as rain continued to fall on saturated ground.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," Camp Mystic said in a statement confirming the 27 deaths at the all-girls camp that was located next to a river.

State officials yesterday put the overall number of dead from the flooding at 88, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz told reporters that the toll was continuing to rise.

"Texas is grieving right now -- the pain, the shock of what has transpired these last few days has broken the heart of our state," Cruz told reporters.

"The children, little girls, who were lost at Camp Mystic, that's every parent's nightmare."

Camps are a beloved tradition in the long US summer holidays, with children often staying in woods, parks and other rural areas.

President Donald Trump has said he may visit Texas later this week, but brushed off concerns his cuts to weather forecasting and related federal agencies had weakened warning systems.

Instead, he described the floods in the early hours of Friday as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

Trump, who previously said disaster relief should be handled at the state level, signed a major disaster declaration, activating fresh federal funds and freeing up resources.

Helicopters and boats were taking part in the search across an area popular with tourists as well as summer camps.

Camp Mystic was an all-girl Christian camp where about 750 people had been staying when the floodwaters struck.

Months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours on Thursday night into Friday, and rain has continued in bouts since then.

The Guadalupe river surged around 26 feet (eight meters) -- more than a two-story building -- in just 45 minutes.