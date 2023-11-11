Tesco outlet bans cat; shoppers threaten to boycott store

A Tesco outlet in Hornsea, England, banned a cat from entering the store because of "healthy and safety" concerns.

The ginger and white tom cat, named Lincoln, had become a local favourite after he frequented the store for the last three years, hanging out in the foyer where shoppers and staff alike would stop to pet him.

According to Lincoln's owner, Lorraine Clarke, the cat would bring much needed respite to shoppers who felt anxious coming into the store.

However, the ban has faced opposition from locals, many of whom have threatened to boycott the local Tesco if Lincoln the cat is no longer allowed to enter the store, according to a report of BBC.

Some have pulled into question the effectiveness of such a ban, as cats tend to go where they please.

Tesco authorities have said that staff will "gently encourage" Lincoln to leave store premises if he reappeared.