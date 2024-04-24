Tensions flare at several US univs over Gaza protests

In-person classes cancelled, demonstrators arrested

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a UNRWA-affiliated school in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza in some of the heaviest shelling in weeks, residents said. Photo: REUTERS

Tensions flared between pro-Palestinian student protesters and school administrators at several US universities Monday, as in-person classes were cancelled and demonstrators arrested.

The protests, which began last week at Columbia University with a large group of demonstrators establishing a so-called "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on school grounds, have spread to other campuses, including Yale, MIT and others.

Some Jewish students at Columbia have reported intimidation and anti-Semitism amid the days-long protest, which is calling for the prestigious New York institution to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Classes were moved online Monday, with university president Nemat Shafik calling for a "reset" in an open letter to the school community.

"Over the past days, there have been too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior on our campus," she said. "Anti-Semitic language, like any other language that is used to hurt and frighten people, is unacceptable and appropriate action will be taken.

"To deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps, I am announcing that all classes will be held virtually on Monday," she added. Last week, over 100 protesters were arrested after university authorities called the police onto the private campus.