Tehran dams may run dry within months

Warns Iran president

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned yesterday that dams supplying the capital could run dry within months unless water consumption was curbed.

"If we in Tehran cannot manage the situation, and if people do not cooperate with us and we fail to control consumption, there will be no water left behind our dams," Pezeshkian said during a visit to Zanjan in the northwest.

The president said reserves may be depleted by October -- the first month of autumn in the Persian calendar, when schools reopen and demand typically rises before the start of the rainy season.

According to an infographic shared by state news agency IRNA, reservoirs serving Tehran are at just 20 percent capacity.

Nationally, the average reservoir level stands at just 44 percent.

According to the Tehran Provincial Water Supply Company, levels in the reservoirs supplying the city have fallen to "their lowest in a century".

Authorities have urged residents to install water tanks and pumps to cope with disruptions to supply.