Teesta dam power station damaged

A landslide damaged six houses and a building of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at the site of its Teesta-V hydropower station in Sikkim's Gangtok yesterday.

The power station, damaged by the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023, has been under construction. Officials said the incident occurred at about 7:30 am at Balutar, the site of the 510 MW Teesta Stage V project.

"The landslide damaged a structure they (the NHPC) call the GIS building, and six houses, whose occupants were evacuated to safety. The Singtam-Dikchu Road was cut off but an alternative passage has been cleared for communication," Gangtok District Collector Tushar G. Nikhare told The Hindu.