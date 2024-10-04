Tanzania suspends newspaper’s online operations

World
AFP, Dar es Salaam
Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Tanzania suspended the online operations of a leading newspaper yesterday after it released cartoons featuring the president and referencing recent abductions and killings of dissidents.

One of the animated videos released online earlier this week by The Citizen showed President Samia Suluhu Hassan watching news broadcasts of dissidents and victims of state repression. Hassan faced criticism over allegations that the security forces are behind the murder of opposition figures.

