AFP, Dar es Salaam
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:38 AM

Tanzania arrests opposition leaders, blocks protest

Police arrested Tanzania's top opposition figures yesterday, their party and police said, as the authorities moved to block a mass protest in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Despite an official ban, the opposition Chadema party had vowed to go ahead with the rally over the alleged kidnapping and killing of its members by security forces.

Chadema said its chairman Freeman Mbowe and his deputy Tundu Lissu were both arrested yesterday, while riot police were stationed with water cannons in key areas across the city to prevent gatherings.

