Tanker adrift after multiple attacks in Red Sea: agency

A Greek-flagged oil tanker was adrift in the Red Sea yesterday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

The Sounion was first attacked by two small boats and hit by multiple projectiles about 77 nautical miles west of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday morning, the Greek shipping ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There was a brief exchange of small arms fire during the incident, the UKMTO said, adding in a later update that the ship had reported a renewed attack. That caused the fire and led the vessel to lose engine power and its ability to manoeuvre.