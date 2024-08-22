World
Reuters, Dubai
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:07 AM

Most Viewed

World

Tanker adrift after multiple attacks in Red Sea: agency

Reuters, Dubai
Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 12:07 AM

A Greek-flagged oil tanker was adrift in the Red Sea yesterday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

The Sounion was first attacked by two small boats and hit by multiple projectiles about 77 nautical miles west of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday morning, the Greek shipping ministry and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

There was a brief exchange of small arms fire during the incident, the UKMTO said, adding in a later update that the ship had reported a renewed attack. That caused the fire and led the vessel to lose engine power and its ability to manoeuvre.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
জাহাঙ্গীর কবির নানকের মোহাম্মদপুরের বাসায় তল্লাশি
|বাংলাদেশ

জাহাঙ্গীর কবির নানকের মোহাম্মদপুরের বাসায় তল্লাশি

সেনাবাহিনীর সদস্যদের সঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীও উপস্থিত ছিলেন।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|ভারত

অর্থের বিনিময়ে ‘প্রভাবশালী’ বাংলাদেশিদের ভারতে আশ্রয় নেওয়ার অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification