Taliban face Hague threat over treatment of women

Afghanistan's Taliban government faces multinational legal action that could land it in the UN's top court over its "contempt" for the rights of women and girls, government officials said.

Australia, Canada, Germany and Netherlands announced in New York they were initiating the proceedings, which could lead to a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

"The Taliban have demonstrated their contempt for human rights..." Australian foreign minister told reporters on the sidelines of the UNGA.