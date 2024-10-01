Taliban blame Pakistan after ‘capture of key IS fighters’

Taliban authorities captured "key members" of the Islamic State group responsible for recent deadly attacks across Afghanistan, a spokesman said yesterday, blaming neighbouring Pakistan for harbouring the organisation.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said "special forces" apprehended "key members of the insurgent group" which claimed a Kabul suicide bombing that killed six people this month.

He said the suicide attacker "infiltrated Afghanistan" from a training camp in Pakistan, while others arrested in a series of raids had also "recently returned" from there.