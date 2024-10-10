Take ‘concrete action’ to stop bloodshed

Asean leaders press Myanmar junta, its opponents

Southeast Asian leaders pressed Myanmar's junta and its opponents yesterday to take "concrete action" to stop the bloodshed in the country's civil war and sought to kick-start faltering diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has tried to no avail to find a negotiated solution to the Myanmar crisis, which has killed thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes since the military seized power in February 2021.

The crisis dominated the first day of the Asean summit in Vientiane. Asean leaders held their first face-to-face talks with a senior junta representative in more than three years on the first day.

The junta has suffered serious battlefield defeats over the past year during a renewed offensive by ethnic minority armed groups and pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces" that rose up to oppose its coup.