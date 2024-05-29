Taiwan to work with US to face 'authoritarian expansionism': President Lai

This handout picture taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on May 29, 2024 shows Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te speaking to members of a US delegation led by Senator Tammy Duckworth (5th L) during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Photo: AFP

President Lai Ching-te told visiting US lawmakers today that Taiwan would work with the United States to counter "authoritarian expansionism", days after China staged major military drills around the self-ruled island.

Beijing kicked off the military drills last week, three days after Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te was sworn into office.

Speaking today to the first bipartisan delegation from the US Senate to visit since his inauguration, Lai appealed for continued support from the island's most powerful ally.

"Facing the challenge of the pandemic, we supported one another. Now facing authoritarian expansionism, we continue to work together," Lai said.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to do all we can to safeguard democracy so that democratic Taiwan can continue to shine its light upon the world."

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran and head of the delegation, responded by telling Lai "you can count on us to always show up for Taiwan".

Duckworth also announced she would be joining Republican Senator Dan Sullivan's "Stand With Taiwan Act", a bill to impose economic, energy and financial sanctions on China in the event of military invasion or other use of force against Taiwan.

"I hope (I am) the first Democratic senator on that bill and I hope he would be able to introduce that when we get back to Washington," she said.

Sullivan said Duckworth's weigh-in was "a huge outcome of our trip to Taiwan already".

He added that their visit underlined "our rock-solid, principled bipartisan support for Taiwan".

The delegation, which was also joined by the Democratic Party's Chris Coons and Laphonza Butler, was the second group of US lawmakers Lai received this week.

On Monday, Lai met with a six-member delegation from the US House of Representatives.

China's foreign ministry criticised that as a "sneaky visit", which was "sending a seriously wrong signal to the separatist force of Taiwan independence".

Meanwhile, Taiwan's defence ministry said today it had detected 28 Chinese aircraft around the self-ruled island in a window of less than three hours.

Today's sorties come about a week after China encircled Taiwan with warplanes and navy vessels during military drills it said was a test of its ability to seize control of the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

"Since 3:20 pm (0720 GMT), we have successively detected a total of 28 aircraft... including 18 that crossed the median line," the defence ministry said, referring to a line bisecting the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China.

The ministry statement, issued at 5:50 pm, said that the aircraft -- which included fighter jets, transport aircraft and drones -- had coordinated with Chinese warships.

The ministry added that it was "closely monitoring the situation".

Lai has been labelled by Beijing as a "traitor" and "saboteur of peace and stability" since the new president vowed to defend the island's sovereignty and democracy in his inaugural speech on May 20.

The two-day "Joint Sword-2024A" drills were a "punishment" for his "confession of Taiwan independence", Beijing said.

China has said it would never renounce the use of force to take control of Taiwan, and maintains a near-daily military presence around the island.