Taiwan warns against China flight path change

Taiwan yesterday condemned China's decision to adjust an aviation route that runs through the Taiwan Strait, warning the change could impact stability in the sensitive waterway. The Taiwanese defence ministry's statement came a day after China's civil aviation authority said it was introducing changes to flights headed southwards along the M503 route starting from February 1. The Chinese authority said the move was aimed at improving efficiency in a congested area. However, Taiwan's defence ministry branded the adjustment as "unilateral and arbitrary". The move, it warned, could "lead to an escalation in tensions", urging Beijing to "immediately" reverse the decision. Transport Minister Wang Kwo-tsai also warned the route runs close to Taipei's flight information region.