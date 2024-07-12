Taiwan detects 66 Chinese aircraft around island

Taiwan's defence ministry said yesterday it had detected 66 Chinese military aircraft around the island in a 24-hour window, a record-high this year, a day after it said Beijing was conducting exercises in nearby waters.

China -- which maintains a near-daily military presence around Taiwan -- claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

Yesterday's record comes a day after Taipei spotted Chinese aircraft around the island that it said were headed to the western Pacific for exercises with the PLA aircraft carrier Shandong.

"66 PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (2200 GMT Wednesday) today," the defence ministry said in yesterday's statement, adding it has "responded accordingly".

Fifty-six of the Chinese aircraft crossed the sensitive median line bisecting the Taiwan Strait -- a narrow 180-kilometre (110-mile) waterway separating the island from China.