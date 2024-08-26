World
AFP, Solingen
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:18 AM

Syrian suspect confesses to knife rampage

Say German police
AFP, Solingen
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM

German police said yesterday that a Syrian man has given himself up and confessed to killing three people and wounding eight others in a knife rampage at a street festival.

The random attack as thousands of people gathered on Friday night in the western city of Solingen has stunned Germany.

Two men aged 56 and 67 and a 56-year-old woman were killed, officials said. Four of the wounded remained in a serious condition. All of the victims were stabbed in the neck, according to police.

Police said that the suspect was a 26-year-old Syrian who had "given himself up to authorities... and declared himself responsible for the attack".

Officers arrested a suspect in a raid at a hostel for asylum seekers on Saturday, not far from the scene of the attack, a police spokesman told AFP.

Police have evidence linking the man to the knife attacks, according to North Rhine-Westphalia state interior minister. Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into charges of "participating in a terrorist organisation", a spokesman said.

