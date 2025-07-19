Syria tribes clash with Druze fighters

Says monitor; bloodshed leaves 321 dead in ongoing sectarian violence; Israel sends aid for Druze community

Armed tribes supported by Syria's Islamist-led government clashed with Druze fighters outside Sweida yesterday a day after government troops withdrew from the Druze-majority city, the warring parties and a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "clashes west of Sweida pitting tribal fighters and Bedouin supported by the authorities on one side, against Druze fighters on the other".

Combatants on both sides confirmed the clashes and AFP correspondents reported hearing exchanges of fire. Syrian government forces withdrew from Sweida province on Thursday after coming under heavy bombardment by Israel.

The pullout from Syria's Druze heartland came on the orders of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who said mediation by the United States and others had helped avert a "large-scale escalation" with Israel.

Bloodshed in Sweida left at least 321 people dead, the Syrian Network for Human Rights said, in a new toll, as Druze fighters clashed with Sunni Bedouin tribes, who were later joined by government forces.

A ceasefire took effect on Thursday, but Sharaa's office accused Druze groups of violating the agreement.

Tribal fighters gathered around Sweida yesterday to reinforce the Bedouin, positioning themselves in several villages near the city.

AFP correspondents heard intermittent gunfire and explosions and saw smoke rising from the villages. Druze fighters told AFP they were responding to the sources of fire.

Anas al-Enad, a tribal chief from the central city of Hama, said he and his men had made the journey to the village of Walgha, northwest of Sweida, because "the Bedouin called for our help and we came to support them".

The United Nations rights chief yesterday demanded that Syria's interim authorities ensure accountability after days of deadly clashes in Sweida.

"This bloodshed and the violence must stop and the protection of all people must be the utmost priority," Volker Turk said in a statement.

He demanded "independent, prompt and transparent investigations into all violations" adding: "Those responsible must be held to account."

"It is crucial that immediate steps are taken to prevent recurrence of such violence," he said. "Revenge and vengeance are not the answer."

Israel, which bombed the Syrian army in Sweida and Damascus earlier this week to put pressure on the government to withdraw, said yesterday that it was sending aid to the Druze community in Sweida.

"In light of the recent attacks targeting the Druze community in Sweida and the severe humanitarian situation in the area, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze population in the region," the foreign ministry said.

The two million shekel (nearly $600,000) package includes food parcels and medical supplies, the ministry said.