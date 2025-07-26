World
AFP, Damascus
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:34 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 02:13 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Syria arms depot blasts kill 12

Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:34 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 02:13 AM
Over 100 injured
AFP, Damascus
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:34 AM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 02:13 AM

A series of explosions killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 at a weapons depot in northwestern Syria on Thursday, a monitor said.

"Multiple blasts at a weapons and ammunition warehouse belonging to the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 in Maaret Misrin, in northern Idlib province," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Those killed included a woman and a child, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources on the ground.

The TIP is a jihadist group active in the Idlib region made up of Uighur fighters who joined the Syrian civil war to fight against former president Bashar al-Assad.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আজ, সিঙ্গাপুর, চীন এবং ভারতের চিকিৎসক এবং নার্সরা রাষ্ট্রীয় অতিথি ভবন যমুনায় প্রধান উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের সাথে সাক্ষাৎ করেন। ছবি: পিআইডি
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বিমান দুর্ঘটনায় আহতদের চিকিৎসা দেওয়ায় বিদেশি মেডিকেল টিমগুলোর প্রতি কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

মাইলস্টোন স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজে ঘটে যাওয়া বিমান দুর্ঘটনায় আহতদের বিশেষায়িত চিকিৎসা সেবা দিতে বর্তমানে ঢাকায় অবস্থান করছে কয়েকটি বিদেশি মেডিকেল টিম।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় অপুষ্টির মাত্রা ‘আশঙ্কাজনক’: জাতিসংঘ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে