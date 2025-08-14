Swiss pilot surpasses solar-powered plane altitude record

Swiss pilot Raphael Domjan beat the altitude record for a solar-powered electric plane in a flight that took him soaring to 9,521 metres, his team announced yesterday.

The SolarStratos plane made the landmark flight from Sion airport in southwest Switzerland on Tuesday, taking advantage of warm air thermals to go beyond the 15-year-old record.

The certified altitude record for a solar plane had stood at 9,235 metres (30,298 feet). It was set in 2010 by the Solar Impulse plane, with Swiss pilot Andre Borschberg at the controls.

Domjan's flight lasted five hours and nine minutes.

"I share this moment of joy with all the people who have been preparing for this achievement for years," he said, celebrating afterwards with the melted cheese of a traditional Swiss raclette.