Suspended Thai PM defends herself in court

Thailand's suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra testified on Thursday in a case seeking her removal from office over her handling of the kingdom's border row with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn, daughter of controversial but influential billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is accused of failing in her duties by not standing up for the country properly in a call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, audio of which was leaked online.

The Constitutional Court will rule on Friday next week whether Paetongtarn should be thrown out of office.

The court suspended her from office last month and summoned her to answer questions in the case yesterday -- her 39th birthday.

Dressed in a black business suit, Paetongtarn answered judges' questions for around an hour and a half, but the court has issued an order banning any reporting of what was said during the hearing.

The case centres around her call in June with Hun Sen, Cambodia's longtime ruler and father of its current premier, which focused on the two neighbours' then-brewing row over their disputed border.

In the call, Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as "uncle" and referred to a Thai military commander as her "opponent", sparking a furious reaction in Thailand.

Conservative lawmakers accused her of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining the military -- a hugely powerful institution in Thailand.

The main partner in Paetongtarn's ruling coalition walked out in protest over her conduct in the leaked call, a move that almost collapsed her government.

A group of senators filed a petition with the Constitutional Court arguing Paetongtarn should be removed from office for breaching constitutional provisions that require "evident integrity" and "ethical standards" among ministers.