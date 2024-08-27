World
AFP, Paris
Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:38 AM

Most Viewed

World

Suspend co-op treaty with Israel

Media groups call on European Union
AFP, Paris
Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:38 AM

Some 60 media and rights organisations yesterday urged the European Union to suspend a co-operation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.

"In response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations are calling on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and to adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible", the groups said in a joint statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The call came ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে বাইডেনের সঙ্গে কথা বললেন মোদি
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে বাইডেনের সঙ্গে কথা বললেন মোদি

দুই নেতা বাংলাদেশকে সহযোগিতা আরও জোরদার করার প্রতিশ্রুতি পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খুললো ফারাক্কার ১০৯টি গেট: বাংলাদেশের উদ্বেগের কারণ নেই বলছে ভারত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification