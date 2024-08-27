Suspend co-op treaty with Israel

Media groups call on European Union

Some 60 media and rights organisations yesterday urged the European Union to suspend a co-operation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.

"In response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations are calling on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and to adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible", the groups said in a joint statement.

The call came ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.