Survivors hunt for the missing

WHO warns of rising cases of water-borne diseases

Survivors of flash floods in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province were still searching for the missing yesterday, days after torrents of water ripped through villages, killing hundreds.

Heavy rains sparked flash flooding in multiple Afghan provinces on Friday, killing more than 300 people in Baghlan alone, UN agencies and Taliban officials said.

Rescue workers and aid have been struggling to reach some of the worst affected areas with World Health Organization echoing Taliban government and non-profit organisations warnings that the death toll could rise significantly. Samiullah Omari found the bodies of seven of his relatives.

"We have been searching but we haven't found them," the 24-year-old day labourer told AFP in his village of Fulool.