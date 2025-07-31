Support for Israel’s Gaza war hits new low in US: poll

A new poll from the research firm Gallup suggests that only 32 percent of Americans approve of Israel's military action in Gaza, a 10-point drop from September 2024, as anger over atrocities against Palestinians continues to rise.

The survey, released on Tuesday, also showed an enormous partisan divide over the issue. Seventy-one percent of respondents who identified as members of the Republican Party said they approve of Israel's conduct, compared with 8 percent of Democrats, reports Al Jazeera online.

Overall, 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Israel's action in Gaza. Shibley Telhami, a professor at the University of Maryland, said the latest survey shows a trend of growing discontent with Israel that goes beyond the war on Gaza.