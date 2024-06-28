World
Reuters, London
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:20 AM

Most Viewed

World
JULY 4 ELECTION IN UK

Sunak, Starmer clash in final TV debate

Reuters, London
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:20 AM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer went head-to-head on Wednesday night in their last debate before an election next week, with both launching highly personal attacks over their parties' credibility.

With Sunak's Conservatives trailing Labour by around 20 points in the polls, the prime minister went on the attack, accusing Starmer of not being straight with the country on migration, tax and women's rights, and urging voters not to "surrender" to the Labour Party.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Starmer responded that Sunak was too rich to understand the concerns of most ordinary Britons. A snap YouGov poll said the debate had been a tie, with both on 50 percent.

On immigration, one of the top concerns for British voters, Sunak rejected Starmer's argument that he would seek to return migrants to their home countries, saying many had arrived in Britain from Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.

Polls indicate that Starmer is on course to win the election with a large majority.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কোরিয়া এখন বাংলাদেশের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ উন্নয়ন সহযোগী: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২০১০ সালে শেখ হাসিনা কোরিয়াকে বাংলাদেশের আর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নয়নে গভীরভাবে জড়িত ‘এক বিশেষ বন্ধু’ বলে অভিহিত করেছিলেন।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় আ. লীগ নেতাসহ নিহত ২

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification