Sunak, Starmer clash in final TV debate

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer went head-to-head on Wednesday night in their last debate before an election next week, with both launching highly personal attacks over their parties' credibility.

With Sunak's Conservatives trailing Labour by around 20 points in the polls, the prime minister went on the attack, accusing Starmer of not being straight with the country on migration, tax and women's rights, and urging voters not to "surrender" to the Labour Party.

Starmer responded that Sunak was too rich to understand the concerns of most ordinary Britons. A snap YouGov poll said the debate had been a tie, with both on 50 percent.

On immigration, one of the top concerns for British voters, Sunak rejected Starmer's argument that he would seek to return migrants to their home countries, saying many had arrived in Britain from Iran, Syria and Afghanistan.

Polls indicate that Starmer is on course to win the election with a large majority.