‘Strong argument’ for video in airline cockpit: IATA chief

There is a "strong argument" for putting video cameras in airline cockpits to assist in accident investigations, the head of global aviation industry group IATA said yesterday.

The comments by Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association, followed the release of a preliminary report on last month's Air India crash, which found that the plane's engine fuel switches had been turned off.

The report, issued Saturday by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), did not offer any conclusions or apportion blame for the June 12 disaster, but indicated that one pilot asked the other why he cut off fuel, and the second pilot responded that he had not.

The crash killed all but one of the 242 people on board as well as 19 people on the ground.

Walsh, a former commercial airline pilot, said he understood the reluctance of pilots to put video cameras in the cockpit.