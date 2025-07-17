World
AFP, Singapore
Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

‘Strong argument’ for video in airline cockpit: IATA chief

Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM
AFP, Singapore
Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:00 AM

There is a "strong argument" for putting video cameras in airline cockpits to assist in accident investigations, the head of global aviation industry group IATA said yesterday.

The comments by Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association, followed the release of a preliminary report on last month's Air India crash, which found that the plane's engine fuel switches had been turned off.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The report, issued Saturday by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), did not offer any conclusions or apportion blame for the June 12 disaster, but indicated that one pilot asked the other why he cut off fuel, and the second pilot responded that he had not.

The crash killed all but one of the 242 people on board as well as 19 people on the ground.

Walsh, a former commercial airline pilot, said he understood the reluctance of pilots to put video cameras in the cockpit.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

হত্যার উদ্দেশ্যে পরিকল্পিত হামলা, দায়ীদের ২৪ ঘণ্টার মধ্যে গ্রেপ্তার করতে হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টি আগামীকাল সারাদেশে বিক্ষোভ কর্মসূচি পালন করবে বলে জানান তিনি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

শ্রীলঙ্কাকে উড়িয়ে টি-টোয়েন্টি সিরিজ জিতল বাংলাদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে