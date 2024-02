Storms packing powerful winds toppled trees, killed one person and knocked out power to 174,000 homes and businesses in eastern Australia, officials said yesterday.

The wild weather hit large swathes of Victoria on Tuesday, dumping torrents of rain and unleashing gusts of over 150 kms per hour. A 50-year-old man was killed in the storm, dying on the scene after being struck by debris while working on his property in Darlimurla.