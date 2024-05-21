Stop military, political threats

New Taiwanese president calls on China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te yesterday asked China to stop its military and political threats, saying in his inauguration speech that peace was the only choice and that Beijing had to respect the choice of the Taiwanese people.

China responded by saying Lai had sent "dangerous signals" that sought to undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Lai, addressing the crowd outside the presidential office in central Taipei, repeated a call for talks with China, which views the proudly democratic island as its own territory.