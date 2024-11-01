Stay home during flood rescue

Spain PM urges people in hard-hit regions as death toll rises to 158

Spanish authorities yesterday told people in flood-stricken regions to stay at home as rescuers raced to find survivors in the rare disaster that has left at least 158 dead.

Spain began three days of mourning as rescuers with drones scoured towns devastated by the floods that hit the region around the eastern city of Valencia particularly hard.

"Please, stay at home... follow the calls of the emergency services," pleaded Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Right now the most important thing is to save as many lives as possible," Sanchez told residents of eastern Valencia and Castellon provinces. Flags flew at half-mast on government buildings nationwide after a Mediterranean storm unleashed heavy rains and torrents of mud-filled water that swept away people, cars and homes.