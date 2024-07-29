Stars turn out in droves as Biles dazzles

Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were among the celebrities packed into Bercy Arena on Sunday to witness the return of Simone Biles to the Olympic gymnastics stage for the qualifying round.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is back for her third Games after withdrawing from most of her events at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with mental health issues.

"It's awesome," Cruise told Reuters in the stands at the Arena.

"Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they do."

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen said there was nowhere they would rather be.

"This was on our bucket list. We wanted to make sure we came to this event," he told Reuters.

"They represent the best of America and we are so proud and excited for them. Let's go USA."

And Biles did not disappoint as she made a stunning return to Olympic competition, powering through left calf pain to get her multiple-medal bid off to a rousing start.

The US superstar, aiming to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, tweaked her left calf warming up for her second apparatus, the floor exercise.

It didn't stop her from soaring through her signature Yurchenko double pike vault -- now known as the Biles II -- which even with a big step back on landing earned a 9.4 for execution for a massive total of 15.800 points.

She had another step back landing her second vault, but laughed as she crawled back towards her teammates on her hands and knees.

That was all it took for Biles's coach Cecile Landi to know that for Biles "It's on. It's OK."

Landi, who said Biles aggravated a minor injury she'd been dealing with for a couple of weeks, said there was never any question the superstar gymnast would not continue.

"Never in her mind, no, no. Just no," Landi said, adding that she was also confident Biles would be ready to go for the team final on Tuesday and the individual events to follow.

Landi said Biles was already feeling better by the time she closed out her day by sticking the landing on her uneven bars routine -- receiving another huge ovation and beaming as she shared a dance with teammate Jordan Chiles.

With two of the five qualifying sessions complete Biles topped the all-around standings with 59.566 points.

"It was pretty amazing, 59.5," Landi said. "Not perfect, so she still can improve ... just really good."