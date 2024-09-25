Sri Lanka’s new leftist president appoints cabinet

Sri Lanka's new leftist president appointed his cabinet yesterday ahead of an expected snap parliamentary election as he prepares to renegotiate the bankrupt island nation's unpopular International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

Self-avowed Marxist Dissanayake of the People's Liberation Front (JVP) was sworn into office on Monday after a landslide win in weekend presidential polls.

His once-marginal party currently has just three lawmakers in Sri Lanka's 225-member parliament.

But support for the 55-year-old surged after a 2022 economic meltdown that immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans and the painful implementation of the IMF rescue plan.

Yesterday, his office announced the appointment of lawmaker Harini Amarasuriya, 54, as premier with the additional portfolios of justice, education, health and labour.

The sociology lecturer, who was first elected to parliament four years ago, is known for her activism on gender equality and minority rights issues.