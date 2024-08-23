Sri Lanka court convicts president over vote delay

Sri Lanka's top court yesterday found President Ranil Wickremesinghe guilty of "unlawful conduct" for delaying by more than a year local polls seen as an unofficial referendum on his handling of the economy.

Since Wickremesinghe enjoys immunity while in office, the judgement carries no immediate legal consequences, but the state of the economy is expected to be a key issue for voters in presidential elections next month.

Because the local polls were postponed, the September 21 election will now be the first vote since Wickremesinghe took over two years ago after protesters toppled strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, 75, is seeking re-election for a five-year term next month, and faces a daunting challenge from rival candidates.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court yesterday unanimously held that Wickremesinghe failed to release money to conduct the local government elections in March 2023.