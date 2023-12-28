Spying charges: Qatar commutes death penalty of 8 ex-Indian navy personnel

A court in Qatar has dropped the death sentence imposed on eight former Indian naval officers arrested there last year, India's External Affairs Ministry said today.

The eight men, who were condemned to death in October last year, were accused of spying for Israel according to sources though neither India nor Qatar has disclosed the charges against them.

India's foreign ministry did not say what new sentence or penalty the men would now face, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release this evening.

It said, "Our [Indian] ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members (of the former navy personnel). We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities."

According to the MEA, "due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture."

The death sentence was handed out to the eight ex-Indian Navy personnel on October 26, 2023. They were arrested in August 2022. The former Navy officials were working with a private firm there named Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services headquartered in Doha.