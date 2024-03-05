Spotify Case: Apple hit with 1.8b euro EU fine

The EU yesterday hit Apple with a more than 1.8-billion-euro fine (USD1.9 billion) for violating the bloc's laws by preventing European users from accessing information about alternative, cheaper music streaming services.

The iPhone maker immediately vowed to appeal the first ever antitrust fine slapped on Apple by Brussels, the culmination of a case triggered by a complaint by Swedish streaming giant Spotify.

The European Commission found that "Apple applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services" available outside the App Store.