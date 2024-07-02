World
AFP, Madrid
Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 12:00 AM

World

Spain SC denies amnesty for Catalan separatist

Spain's top court yesterday refused to grant an amnesty to Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on a charge of misusing public funds, maintaining arrest warrants over his failed 2017 secession attempt.

Spanish MPs in May passed an amnesty law aimed at drawing a line under years of efforts to prosecute those involved in the botched secession bid.

Blocking the amnesty for Puigdemont could complicate life for Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who relied on Catalan parties to secure a new term in November.

