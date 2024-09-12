Soldiers kill two ‘rebels’ in J&K

Indian soldiers in Kashmir killed two suspected militants yesterday, the army said, the latest clashes during campaigning for local elections in the disputed region.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between rivals India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full.

India-controlled Kashmir is gearing up for the first local assembly elections in a decade, with voting in the three-phased poll beginning on September 18.

The Indian army said "two terrorists were neutralised", a term they use indicating the men had been killed. The clashes took place Kathua, in the territory's southern district of Jammu, which is majority Hindu. Rebels have fought Indian forces for decades, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region, battling a 35-year insurgency that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels since 1989.

On Monday, the army said it had killed two gunmen on the Indian side of the heavily militarised de facto border with Pakistan.

The territory has been without an elected local government since 2019, when its partial autonomy was cancelled and it was brought under New Delhi's direct rule.