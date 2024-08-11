World
AFP, Santiago
Sun Aug 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 11:56 PM

Small plane crash in Chile kills 7

Seven people were killed Friday when the small plane they were traveling in crashed in southern Chile, the country's civil aviation authority said.

Contact was lost with the Piper Navajo aircraft at 9:13 am (1313 GMT), shortly after it took off from Coyhaique, some 1,700 kilometers (1,000 miles) south of Santiago.

"The pilot and his six passengers" died, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) said in a statement, without specifying the cause of the crash.

The presidential delegate for the region, Rodrigo Araya, told reporters that he had instructed the prosecutor's office and the Forensic Medical Service to launch an investigation into the incident.

