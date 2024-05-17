World
AFP, Banska Bystrica
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 01:36 AM

Most Viewed

World

Slovak PM ‘able to speak’ after shooting

AFP, Banska Bystrica
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 01:36 AM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was speaking yesterday but tired and still in a "really difficult condition" a day after being shot multiple times, the president-elect said after visiting his ally.

"He is able to speak but only a few sentences and then he is really, really tired... The situation is very critical," president-elect Peter Pellegrini told reporters outside the hospital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

"This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election (in April)," Sutaj Estok said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি সাহায্যের প্রকল্প দ্রুত শেষ করার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ছোট প্রকল্প গ্রহণের পরিবর্তে জেলা ভিত্তিক প্রকল্প গ্রহণ করার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন বলে জানান পরিকল্পনা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব সত্যজিৎ কর্মকার।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘শরীফার গল্প’ পাঠ্যবই থেকে বাদ দেওয়ার সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞ কমিটির

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification