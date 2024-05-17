Slovak PM ‘able to speak’ after shooting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was speaking yesterday but tired and still in a "really difficult condition" a day after being shot multiple times, the president-elect said after visiting his ally.

"He is able to speak but only a few sentences and then he is really, really tired... The situation is very critical," president-elect Peter Pellegrini told reporters outside the hospital.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said the shooter -- whom police have charged with attempted murder -- had acted alone and had previously taken part in anti-government protests.

"This is a lone wolf who had radicalised himself in the latest period after the presidential election (in April)," Sutaj Estok said.